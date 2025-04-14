The much-awaited film Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is all set to hit the big screens soon. The historical drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi follows the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, one of the most terrifying chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British after the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Now, fans of Akshay Kumar have a unique opportunity to catch the upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 before its official release on April 18, 2025. Who Was C Sankaran Nair? Know Everything About the Fearless Lawyer Played by Akshay Kumar in Karan Singh Tyagi’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’.

Taking to their social media handle on April 12, the film's producers, Dharma Productions, shared an exciting update and revealed that they are holding special pre-release screenings of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 in five cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chandigarh, before its general release on April 18. To be a part of these exclusive screenings, fans will have to register on District starting Monday, April 14. In their update, they wrote, "BE THE FIRST TO UNFOLD THE TRUTH! Fan-first exclusive screenings for Kesari Chapter 2 are coming to YOUR city! Registrations open on 14th April on @lifeindistrict!"

BE THE FIRST TO UNFOLD THE TRUTH! Fan-first exclusive screenings for Kesari Chapter 2 are coming to YOUR city! Registrations open on 14th April on @lifeindistrict! In cinemas 18th April, worldwide. pic.twitter.com/hegnr7gahF — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 12, 2025

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, both also playing lawyers. The movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 period war film Kesari, which followed the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army faced 20,000 Afghan tribesmen. Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar’s Tribute to Battle of Saragarhi Is a Wasted Opportunity That Works Only in Parts.

Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

After Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5 in his pipeline.

