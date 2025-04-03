A trailer for Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday (April 3). Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, who has co-written it with Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. The gripping trailer showcases Akshay Kumar as the fearless lawyer, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is adapted from the book The Cse That Shook The Empire, written by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Plaat. But who is this great individual whose relentless pursuit of justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains largely unrecognised? ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan Face Off in a Gripping Courtroom Battle Set After the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (Watch Video).

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Trailer Out

The three-minute trailer dropped on Dharma Productions' official YouTube channel opens with Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair questioning General Dyer about the warnings given to the people gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh before opening fire on them. For the unversed, the crowd had gathered at the venue to protest against the Rowlatt Act of 1919. The trailer later shows Akshay Kumar making a strong case against the Crown. This is when R Mdhavan's lawyer steps up to defend them in the case. We also get a peek at Ananya Panday's character, who appears to be a part of Nair's team.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’:

Who Was C Sankaran Nair?

Born in a wealthy family on July 11, 1857, in Malabar (modern-day Kerala), Chettur Sankaran Nair was a distinguished Indian lawyer, nationalist and statesman who served as the Advocate General of Madras from 1906 to 1908, giving him insights into the British colonial rule in India. He also became the youngest president of the Indian National Congress.

However, the tragedy of April 13, 1913, at Jallianwala Bagh, where the British Indian Army soldiers led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer opened fire on a peaceful and unarmed crowd, resulted in a massacre, killing hundreds and injuring thousands, and served as a turning point in his life.

C Sankaran Nair

C Sankaran Nair

A War Against the British Raj

The act shook the world. As a sign of protest, Nair resigned from his post, refusing to contribute to the British Raj's inhumane administrative measures. However, his rebellion didn't end there. He took it upon himself to expose the brutality and oppressive measures against Indians led by British Colonial governance. His resignation shocked the British Empire, forcing them to make some crucial changes, including the revocation of the Martial law in Punjab, which suppressed political activities and protests arising due to the Rowlatt Act.

Akshay Kumar As C Sankaran Nair in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

In 1922, Nair wrote a book, Gandhi and Anarchy, where he criticized Michael O'Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of the massacre. He accused the colonial officer of abetting the atrocities through his administrative powers. This, in turn, led to a libel suit against him in London. O'Dwyer was later called back to Britain after being dismissed in Punjab. It is the same case that filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi seeks to depict in Kesari Chapter 2. Kesari Chapter 2: First Look of R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Unveiled.

Cover of Sankaran Nair’s Book ‘Gandhi and Anarchy’

Gandhi and Anarchy

The Right Time To Honour C Sankaran Nair’s Legacy?

Sankaran Nair passed away in 1934 in Madras. Unfortunately, courageous battles like his often go unrecognized in our country. With Karan Singh Tyagi's film, people will finally get to know the story of the fearless barrister who challenged the British Empire to acknowledge the horror of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie is produced under Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective. The film also features Steven Hartley, Sammy Jonas, Alexx O'nell, Moumita Pal, Rohan Verma and Ed Robinson, among others. Kesari Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).