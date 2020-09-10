Ananya Panday sure stirs controversy with anything she says or in this case, with a song that she performs on. Soon after the makers of her next, Khaali Peeli released the first song of the movie, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, netizens took to their Twitter accounts to slam its lyrics left, right and centre. They found it to be racist and offensive. Beyonce is a legend and her legacy is unmatched. While Twitterati is still busy ridiculing its lyrics, a report in Mid-day suggests if the makers will rewrite the song completely.

Besides mocking an icon like Beyonce, the makers are also in no mood to face any legal battle. Since the pop star has trademarked her name a few years ago, she's well in her capacity to sue the Khaali Peeli team for using her name in one of their songs. "Beyoncé has not only trademarked her name but also won a long legal battle to copyright daughter Blue Ivy's name. In a pre-emptive move, the makers are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. A final call will be taken this week. With the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyoncé, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality," said a source close to the development in his conversation with the tabloid. Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Funny Memes and Jokes Are Twitterati's Way of Apologising to The American Songwriter Beyoncé For Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter's Latest Bollywood Song!

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi had invited the wrath of all Beyonce fans who even apologised to the singer on everyone else's behalf. While Ananya or Ishaan are yet to react to the backlash they have been facing, we hope they will address the issue in the coming days. Khaali Peeli is set for a pay-per-view release on Zee Plex on October 2.

