Bollywood songs meeting with bashing for plagiarism or nonsensical lyrics is not unheard of. A lot of songs that tend to go into the groovy category may not always have the best combination of lyrics. The latest song on the netizens radar is "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" from the film Khaali Peeli which stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey. Soon after the song released, a lot of people took to Twitter to slam the lyrics, essentially the word "Goriya" which has racist tones of fairer skin preference. A lot of people have given their reviews in the form of funny memes and jokes as well. So #BeyonceSharmaJayegi is among the trends with funniest meme reactions, as a way of people apologising to the American songwriter.

The song has been penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar and composed by famous duo Vishal-Shekhar who are known for their peppy tracks. However, the beats haven't really matched up with people's choice this time around it seems. The video has got over a lakh dislikes from yesterday. The instant reactions often come in the form of memes and jokes, which have continued through the day. "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" funny memes and jokes are trending online and netizens apologising to the American songwriter Beyonce for using her name in such a manner.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Beyonce Sharma Jayegi:

Indians to Vishal and Shekhar :#BeyonceSharmaJayegi pic.twitter.com/JT8zR3Uky0 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) September 7, 2020

Dear Beyonce, We are sorry. Indians. — prajay (@prajayknows) September 7, 2020

im so embarrassed .. 😭 beyonce sweetie, i am truly sorry you had to go through this !!pic.twitter.com/1BPzJb4Ne9 — sᴀʜɪʙᴀ ☾ (@paeonyparadise) September 7, 2020

A lot of people have made apologetic tweets to the singer for having her "go through this." Clearly, the song has not impressed anyone. The film will have a digital premiere on Zee Plex on October 2, 2020.

