Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Atlee's 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shared the award with Vikrat Massey for his performance in 12th Fail. The Badshah of Bollywood picked up his first National Award 33 years after his debut film. SRK, who has had a phenomenal 2023, is currently busy shooting for Sidharth Anand's upcoming film King. While not much is known about the film, a picture of SRK from the sets of King, showcasing his new avatar, has gone viral on the internet. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Crash the Internet With Romantic Dance on ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Song ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’ As They Celebrate Their National Award Win (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan’s Look From ‘King’ Leaks Online

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury, is back to work and busy shooting for his next big project, King. On Friday (September 5), social media was abuzz with several pictures showing the Bollywood superstar shooting for his film in Mumbai. One of the images showed a man resembling SRK with grey hair exiting a McDonald's restaurant. While the image was taken from a distance, it is hard to confirm whether his hand is still in a sling. The film’s crew and area setup can be seen in the background.

SRK Spotted on the Set of ‘King’? Viral Reddit Post Suggests So

Fans React to SRK’s New Look for ‘King’

The viral image also showed international crew members, further fueling excitement about the scale of Siddharth Anand’s directorial. Most fans seemed convinced that it was SRK in the picture. They were gushing over his new look with grey hair. One fan wrote on Reddit, "I will forever love Jawan for giving SRK confidence to rock his grey looks. He got the validation as Vikarm Rathod. All actors crave for that." Another said, "If they have the silver oxide hair, then they have nailed it." Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Spirit of Punjab Shall Never Break’ As He Extends Support to Flood Victims, Sends Prayers (View Post).

Netizens React to SRK’s Alleged New Avatar for ‘King’

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

About ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The movie features SRK as a dangerous assassin who works in the underworld. The movie marks his debut collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. King also features Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Abhay Verma in key roles. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

