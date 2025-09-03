Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan said, "The spirit of Punjab shall never break" as he sent his prayers for those affected by the floods in the state of Punjab. Expressing his concern, King Khan wrote on social media, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all." Punjab Floods: 5,500 Civilians, 300 Paramilitary Personnel Rescued by Army Amid Heavy Rainfall in State; 27 Tonnes of Essential Supplies Delivered (Watch Videos).

Before this, his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt also extended her prayers to all those affected by the Punjab floods. The Highway actress hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives. Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Alia wrote,“My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild. (sic)"

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Prayers for Punjab Flood Victims

My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2025

Many other big names from Bollywood, such as Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and others, used social media to show their support for the people who have lost everything in these devastating floods. Punjab battles a massive natural calamity as the rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are some of the areas that have been most affected by the floods. Meanwhile, the rescue operation is currently underway in full swing. Punjab Floods: Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Rupinder Pal Singh Distributes Relief Materials in Flood Affected Areas at Gurdaspur, Wins Hearts (See Pic).

The Army's Western Command said that more than 5,500 civilians and 300 personnel of paramilitary forces have been rescued. Not only that, more than 3,000 civilians have received medical aid, and 27 tonnes of rations and essential supplies have been delivered to the flood-affected communities.

