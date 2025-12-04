Looks like love is in full bloom in Bollywood. Singer Stebin Ben and actress Nupur Sanon sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to a recent report by Moneycontrol, the two are set to tie the knot in an intimate yet star-studded wedding at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 8 and 9, 2026. What To Wear in Greece: Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Flaunt Chic Vacay Style, Crew Actress' Friendship Day Photo Dump Celebrates Love, Companionship and Sisterhood.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s Royal Wedding Date

Although the duo has often been spotted together at parties, events, and vacations, Stebin and Nupur have consistently maintained that they share only a close friendship. Yet, their undeniable chemistry and frequent public appearances have kept fans and media abuzz with speculation about their relationship. As per reports, preparations for the royal-style wedding are already in motion. Decor teams and hospitality staff are said to have begun setting up at the picturesque Fairmont Udaipur Palace, which has previously hosted several high-profile celebrity weddings.

Stebin Ben Says He’s Single

A source cited by the report revealed that the ceremony will be “an intimate but grand affair,” attended by close friends, family members, and select industry insiders making it one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of early 2026. Interestingly, just a few months ago, Stebin Ben addressed his relationship status in an interview with Hindustan Times, claiming he was still single. “People in the industry always need something to talk about, so I don’t really care,” the singer said, reacting to ongoing rumours about his bond with Nupur. Kriti Sanon Shares Stunning Vacation Video With Sister Nupur Sanon During Greece Getaway.

Stebin Ben Reacts to Nupur Sanon Wedding Rumours

He further added, “I’m okay with people discussing me as long as it’s positive and not harming my image or reputation. Nupur’s my dear friend, so honestly, I don’t take it otherwise and I don’t try to go and clear the rumours. I feel that whatever people are talking about and making stories, I should not be concerned about it. I should be taking care of my own career and thinking of music. All of these are just perks as people love to have rumours.” While neither Stebin nor Nupur has confirmed the wedding officially, excitement is already building among fans. If the reports hold true, the Fairmont Palace in Udaipur will soon witness a dreamy, music-filled celebration marking the union of one of the most loved young couples in the entertainment industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

