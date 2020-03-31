Krushna Abhishek Shares a Throwback Pic With Govinda, Reveals He Was the Kid on Poster of Hatya

Krushna Abhishek, Govinda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There might be a rift between Krusha Abhishek and Govinda now, but the former continues to have massive respect for his uncle. Krushna took to his Twitter to share a very fun trivia about the family. Turns out, Krushna starred in a movie alongside his Chachu. Almost. Some of you might remember Govinda's film, Hatya, that came out in 1988. Krushna took to his social media to share a poster of the film on which he is also present. The kid on the poster is Krushna Abhishek. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says 'She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House'.

Well, technically Krushna did not star in the film. But his post reveals that the child actor who was supposed to play the role could make it to the shoot, so he had to step in for this shoot. If you notice, Krushna has tagged Anupam Kher in the post, who played a supporting role in the film, but not his uncle.

Check Out Krushna Abishek's Post Here:

In a recent interview with LatestLY, Krusna's wife Kashmera had opened up about her family members. While she considered Krushna's sister Arti Singh close to her, she did not count anyone else as part of her family.

Watch Kashmera Shah's Confession Here:

Krushna has expressed a couple of times that he would like to reconcile with his family. Whereas Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has maintained that the two families have broken ties for good.