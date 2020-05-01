Kulmeet Makkar, CEO Of Film & TV Producers Guild, Dies Of Heart Attack

Kulmeet Makkar - CEO Producers Guild of India (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Just when Bollywood folks are trying to cope with the sudden deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, comes yet another sad news. The CEO of the Film & Television Producers Guild, Kulmeet Makkar passed away on May 1 after suffering a massive heart attack. The sad news was confirmed by Trade analyst Taran Adarsh who announced the news on Twitter. Kulmeet Makkar breathed his last in Dharamasala, Himachal Pradesh where he has been since the lockdown was announced. After working in the entertainment industry for over three decades, Makkar became an instrumental voice and worked towards the betterment of the industry in his capacity. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer.

Sharing the sad news, Taran Adarsh wrote, "RIP #KulmeetMakkar... CEO of Producers Guild of India." Not just him, Bollywood's veteran director, Subhash Ghai also mourned the loss of Makkar as he expressed grief over his passing on Twitter. Ghai wrote, "Passed away coz of heart attack. Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producers guild of the India - a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. "

RIP #KulmeetMakkar... CEO of Producers Guild of India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤 KULMEET MAKKAR Passed away coz of heart attack Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all We will miss u sir! RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

The CEO of Producers Guild in India was recently in the news for announcing his help to the daily wage workers in the industry. He was setting up a trust to help out those working on daily wages in entertainment and streaming giant Netflix had announced a donation of $ 1 million for the same.