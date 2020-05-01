Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Film & TV Producers Guild, Dies On May 1: Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit and Other Industry Members Pay Condolences on Social Media

Kulmeet Makkar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, died on May 1, 2020. He passed away early this morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The demise of Kulmeet Makkar is another major shock for the industry members. The film industry has lost two precious actors, Irrfan Khan (died on April 29) and Rishi Kapoor (died on April 30), in the last two days. From the celebs to fans, all were just trying to cope up with the situation and hoping nothing goes wrong. Unfortunately, the industry has lost another precious member, Kulmeet Makkar. Kulmeet Makkar, CEO Of Film & TV Producers Guild, Dies Of Heart Attack.

Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Sanjay Suri and many other industry members have expressed their grief over the demise of Kulmeet Makkar. Ashoke Pandit, who currently serves as the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, wrote, “Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family.” Take a look at the tweets shared by other industry members. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s Shocking Deaths Make Twitterati Label This Year As #Black2020.

Karan Johar

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend... pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Sanjay Suri

Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

Shobu Yarlagadda

This is crazy! I was on zoom session with him just last week ! Very sad! May he rest in peace! #KulmeetMakkar https://t.co/Fw2FzG2RrA — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) May 1, 2020

G Dhananjayan

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of #KulmeetMakkar , CEO of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India. We worked together at #Saregama-HMV for two years. Fond memories. Deeply shocked. My Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bSGsI5AGa6 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) May 1, 2020

Subhash Ghai

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤 KULMEET MAKKAR Passed away coz of heart attack Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all We will miss u sir! RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar

Kulmeet Makkar has been in the showbiz industry for more than 30 years. As per a report in Indian Television, he has worked with Saregama, Reliance Entertainment as Founder of Big Music & Home Entertainment and he was also the President and CEO at Shreya entertainment. Kulmeet Makkar is survived by his wife and two children.