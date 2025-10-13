Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is back in the headlines for yet another controversy. The Mr India actor has found himself at the centre of a major social media backlash due to his recent comments about Tamannaah Bhatia’s physical appearance. The remarks were made during an interview where Annu Kapoor spoke about Tamannaah’s viral Stree 2 song, “Aaj Ki Raat”. When asked if he liked the song, the actor said that he admired the actress and also called her "milky beauty", but his comments have since sparked outrage online. ‘Ek Aadh Saal Ke Umar Mein Konsi Lyrics Samjhenge’: Tamannaah Bhatia Says Kids Love Her Song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, Reveals Mothers Feed Their Babies While Playing It (Watch Video).

Annu Kapoor Makes Lewd Comments About Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky Body’

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Annu Kapoor was asked about his opinion on Tamannaah Bhatia and her performance in the viral track "Aaj Ki Raat". Responding to this, the actor said, "Aha, Mashallah kya dhudiya badan hai." (Oh my god, what a milky body she has).

When Shubhankar told Kapoor that during an interview, the actress had revealed that many kids go to sleep listening to Tamannaah's viral song, the actor said, "Kitne umar ke bacche so jate hai? 70 saal ka baccha bhi ho sakta hain. Main hota toh puchta ki kitne umar ke so jate hai? Angrezi mein kehte hain, He is 70 years old, mai 70 saal purana baccha hoon. And he is an 11-year-old budha (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked her this question).

Anu Kapoor Further Calls Tamannaah Bhatia ‘Behen’

Further talking about Tamannaah, Kapoor said, "Behen Tamannaah, apne gaane, apne shareer se apne dudhiya chehre se agar humare bacchon ko sulari hai, toh bphot accha hain. Iss desh ke upar atyant kripa hogi, agar humare bacche meetho aur swasthya neend soyein. Aur bhi icchain unki ho, toh bhagwaan unko smarthya de aur wo iccha puri kar sakein, yehi meri ashirwda hai unko." (If our sister Tamannaah is making kids sleep with her songs, body and milky face, it's good. It will be a blessing to this country if our kids can get good sleep. If she has any wishes in her life, may God give her the capability to fulfil them, and that's my blessing for her).

Annu Kapoor Talks About Tamannaah Bhatia’s Appearance in Viral Interview

Netizens Bash Annu Kapoor

A video capturing the moment has gone viral, with netizens expressing outrage and discomfort over Annu Kapoor's lewd and inappropriate comments. A user wrote, "Ashleel hai ye budha!" Another commented, "Such lewd and vulgar comments coming from a 69-year-old is just cheap and distasteful."

A user also criticised Shubhankar Mishra for fueling the discussion about Tamannaah Bhatia and engaging positively with Kapoor when he made the comments. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Song ‘Ghafoor’: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets the Dance Floor on Fire Alongside Iconic Bollywood Villains in This Peppy Track From Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Social Media Erupts After Annu Kapoor Makes Inappropriate Comments About Tamannaah Bhatia’s Body

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tamannah Bhatia's Work Front

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner? alongside Diana Penty. She next has Vvan, a mythological film co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

