While item songs have been a part of Bollywood films and Indian cinema in general for years now, it’s always concerning to watch kids dancing to such tracks. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, widely known for her dance numbers, including the 2024 hit "Aaj Ki Raat", recently opened up in an interview about how she picks her projects. She shared that the impact often comes from the music, not the story. Tamannaah also reacted to the influence of "Aaj Ki Raat" on children, revealing how some kids say they cannot eat without listening to or watching the song. ‘Met Him for Only One Day’: Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli Dating Rumours; Actress Also Speaks About ‘Marrying’ Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Kids Love Her Song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the popularity of her Stree 2 track "Aaj Ki Raat" and shared how the song has become a favourite among kids. Reacting to the sensual lyrics of the song, the actress mentioned that many kids only ate their food while listening to the track. She said, "Ek gaana dekhke agar kisi ka baccha khana kha raha hai, so be it."

Watch ‘Stree 2’ Song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’:

The actress added that she is constantly in touch with her audiences and takes their feedback on her work, because, in the end, it’s they who consume the content and not her. She added, "I can't tell you the number of mothers that have called me up and said 'My child will eat food only if she hears Aaj Ki Raat, because wo chote bacche apne diaper me sun rahe hote hai."

When the actress was asked about the lyrics of the song and how it would impact kids, she said that the mothers' only priority was to feed their children, nothing else. She said, "Ek aadh saal ke umar mein usko konsi lyrics samajh aayi hai." When the host stressed that the visuals still remain in their head, Tamannaah added, "I think there is something beyond that. There is music. Jaise ki hum filmein bhool jate hai, humko sirf gaane yaad rehte hai. Is the fact. If we even look at ourselves, we often forget films, but rember the songs."

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s Full Interview With the Lallantop

About ‘Stree 2’ Song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

The song in question, "Aaj Ki Raat", is from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. The item number sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar shows a woman asking her lover to admire her from afar. Apart from the horror-comedy's mega success, the song itself was a standout hit and has gone to become one of the most loved tracks among audiences of all age groups.Tamannaah Bhatia’s Young Fan Steals the Spotlight With Adorable Dance to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ on Dining Table (Watch Viral Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Work Front

After "Aaj Ki Raat", Tamannaah Bhatia also appeared in the song "Nasha" from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2. She is currently busy with Ranger opposite Ajay Devgn and also has the mythical epic Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra.

