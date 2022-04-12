Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller series, London Files, recently spoke about his character Om Singh, a homicide detective who takes on the case of a missing person in the politically divided city of London. Shedding light on his character, Arjun said, "Om Singh is someone who stays with you, he is real, flawed, hurt and alone." He also revealed that the journey of this character is something that has impacted him personally, actually "a lot more" than he expected. London Files: Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Medha Rana’s Thriller Series To Stream on Voot Select From April 21!

Sharing what's the best way to play a detective, he said, "When you play a detective, you automatically become a skeptic. It's all about proof and conspiracies that you can join the dots to find the truth. So your mind begins to think like that. It changes your way of seeing things and your perspective towards life." London Files Teaser Out! Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli’s Murder Mystery Show To Arrive on Voot Select Soon (Watch Video).

For him, stepping into the shoes of a detective comes in handy in real life also, "You don't believe anyone. You detach, research and view things objectively rather than emotionally. Sometimes it can be helpful in real life too", the actor concluded.

