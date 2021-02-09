It was just recently when the makers of Looop Lapeta had introduced film’s lead actress Taapsee Pannu as Savi. They had released her look in which she was seen flaunting a funky hairdo, a braided hairstyle, adorned with small hoops and colourful hair ties. And now the makers have introduced Tahir Raj Bhasin as Satya, the loveable ‘jholer’. Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu Shares First Look from Aakash Bhatia Directorial; Introduces Fans to Savi.

Tahir Raj Bhasin described about his character Satya while sharing his look with fans. He mentioned, “Satya’s shortcuts always lead to satya-nash! So excited for you guys to meet Satya, the irreverent, lovable “jholer” your mom warned you about, in the year’s craziest ride, Looop Lapeta, co-starring Taapsee.” Tahir’s look as being kept cool yet a bit funky. The actor sporting a casual avatar, with a pair of huge sunglasses and a bandanna on his forehead, is seen standing amid a mill. Looop Lapeta: Tahir Raj Bhasin Is Excited to Work Alongside Taapsee Pannu, Says ‘She Is an Outstanding, Instinctive Actor’.

Looop Lapeta is a remake of the film Run Lola Run, the 1998 released German film. This is the first time that Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin would be sharing screen space. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the thriller-comedy is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment. The makers are yet to share the film’s release date.

