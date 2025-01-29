As Loveyapa nears its release, excitement among the audience is constantly rising. The intriguing trailer and soulful songs have already struck a chord with viewers, creating a deep connection. Fans are eagerly waiting to experience the film on the big screen. Moreover, even before its theatrical release, the film has already impressed exhibitors, who are expressing their love for it and confidently vouching for its box office potential. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

Speaking about the same, Devang Sampat - MD, Cinépolis India, said, "Loveyapa is a refreshing love story—one we haven't seen in ages. With a fresh pair delivering fantastic performances, it’s the kind of film that brings a much-needed change amidst larger-than-life blockbusters. Releasing during Valentine’s week, it’s perfectly timed for its Gen-Z audience, yet it holds an appeal beyond that. As an exhibitor, I’m excited for its potential at the box office, but more importantly, as a viewer, I genuinely look forward to it."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Loveyapa’:

Amit from Miraj Cinema said, "Loveyapa is a very sweet love story. After ages there is such a great love story coming in and there are two new actors who have done a fantastic job in the film. So if you look at the films like the larger than life films or movies which are basically storming into the box office, i think this is a much needed kind of a film which is expected to do really really well at the box office because this is a very fresh pair and a very fresh film. It is a very sweet love story after a very long time. As an exhibitor i am really excited for this film as the release date is during the Valentine week that makes more sense for these kinds of films to come and this film is targeted to Gen-Z but at the same time being a middle aged guy it still appeals to me. So if you ask me I am really looking forward to this film just not as an exhibitor but also as a viewer." ‘Those First Loves Always Stay With You’: ‘Loveyapa’ Pair Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor on True Love, Sibling Rivalry and Inspiration From Actor Parents Aamir Khan and Sridevi (LatestLY Exclusive).

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!