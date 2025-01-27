"I love to sit on the floor," says Junaid Khan casually with his refreshingly honest smile, heaving a sigh of relief that it's an off-camera interview. Khushi Kapoor is equally at ease on the sofa with a cuppa. Our tête-à-tête with Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor is a casual sit-down chat without video recording, and so both actors seem relaxed even after a heavy day of media interactions and weeks of promotions. Junaid comfortably places himself on the floor of his father Aamir Khan's office in Mumbai - the interview location - and gets talking immediately, along with Khushi. The two young lead actors of Loveyapa talk about their take on new age relationships, their equation with their siblings, and whether they were inspired by their respective famous actor parents to chart a career in films. Excerpts from the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor interview with LatestLY.

Since Loveyapa is a young romance film, we ask Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor their take on modern relationships, and if they remember their first crush. Both actors seem reluctant to reveal details but were profound in the responses about love and relationships. We also talked about their siblings, and actor parents. The star kids also spoke about their understanding of the film scenario, especially when Bollywood cinema is going through a rough patch. Here’s what they revealed.

What is your take on modern relationships? Does true love exist?

Junaid: I feel that…love has always been love for me. The language has changed, the terminology has changed, but I think the emotion has always been the same. Feeling transcends generations, cultures, time...So yeah, I think it's very universal. True love definitely exists.

Khushi: I agree. I don't think the feeling could possibly change. I do feel like there's a lot more in-between phases and new terms and things that have come up – just in general, a more gray area between relationships. But I think essentially, it's still the same thing. Maybe I think there's a difference in communication and that's what's changed. True love does exist, hundred percent.

Do you remember your first crush in school or college? Do you want to remember?

Khushi: No, I don't remember, but I feel like everyone has, like, silly school crushes. But I don’t really think that they are relevant or important.

Junaid: Yeah, yeah, I remember (my first crush). Very much. I think those first loves always stay with you.

At the trailer launch of Loveyapa, both of you had said that you were introverts. Have you had many friends or…how has it been in general in relationships, not just love? Being an introvert, sometimes it's difficult to express yourself. Is that why we don't see you maybe in too many Bollywood parties or events? Maybe we will see you more now after the movie Loveyapa. Is there a FOMO feeling?

Khushi: I have a few friends that I have had for many years. I have a smaller group or a very close group, and even they have understood that there's no point in calling me out (to hangout) because I'm not going to be there. So, I think I think it's very understood agar dus baje ke baad koi plan hai, Khushi nahin aane waali hai (My friends know that I won’t step out after 10 PM). We're all on the same page – we like staying at home more, um, and yeah, I think it's quality over quantity. I don’t like partying. Sometimes it’s fun, it's a lot of fun to go out with your friends and dinners and things like that, but maybe very rarely. No FOMO.

Junaid: Yeah, same. I have a very small group but we are a very tight group of friends. I also don't tend to like loud music. I like music, not loud music. No FOMO, not at all.

What do you think of mobile-only or social-only relationships or ones that begin with that? Has it happened to you, has somebody ever DMed you with a general interest?

Junaid: No, it’s not happened yet. I’m not on Instagram. I think (in) everything—my friendships and relationships—I've always met people in person. I don't think anything's ever started from digital mediums.

On Being Inspired by Their Parents Aamir Khan and Sridevi

About your parents (Aamir Khan and Sridevi), watching them on screen, did you take any inspiration as far as acting is concerned? Have you seen all their films and which are your favourites?

Junaid: I don't think so. We all have our own journeys. Dad and I are physically very different people. He has got 40 years of experience. I haven’t seen all his films. I have seen a bunch of his films – Lagaan onwards, I must have seen all of his films, except Fanaa. Before that, I have seen QSQT (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh... Honestly, I wasn't a big fan of Raja Hindustani. When I saw it… times change…I don’t think all films age well. I have personal preferences in films.

Khushi: I don't think as an actor you would want to replicate anyone else's performance. Subconsciously, when you watch movies and you're drawn to them and you like them, it stays with you. That affects your work as well. Maybe not consciously, but I think subconsciously you watch things and it probably sparks something inside you. Maybe that makes you subconsciously approach something differently without realising it. As for her films, she actually wouldn't like us to watch her movies at home. So, it was hard, but we tried to watch whatever we could. Sadma is my favourite.

On ‘Loveyapa’

How did you get the role in Loveyapa? What appealed to you in the character? Did you have a coach to get the Delhi accent right? Did you live in Delhi to prepare for the role?

Khushi: Well, I loved the story and I don't think it was ever a thinking matter for me. I remember sitting in for the first narration and I found it absolutely hilarious. I had watched the original film (Love Today). But I think after the narration, especially hearing it keeping in mind the whole Delhi world…it has just more relevant characters to our culture and the jokes and everything, is, of course different. I immediately got drawn to it. We had a dialect coach that would come in for our readings and occasionally help us with certain letters, words and phrases, just to remove the Bombay Hindi. And you do want to maintain those nuances in the way your character speaks because you want it to be authentic.

Junaid: I was not in Delhi (laughs). I don't know where that information is coming from. Madhu sir (Madhu Mantena, Phantom Studios) met me and said, ‘I have the rights to this film. Why don't you see the original?’ So, I watched it and I really liked it, I thought the hook of the film was very catchy…great fun. I said, ‘Sir, I love it, I would love to be a part of it. But are you sure you want me? Because my personality and this character are very far apart.’ He said, ‘No, no, I'm sure I want you. It started from there. (As for the accent) My mother’s side of the family is Punjabi. A lot of my relatives are from Delhi. I don't speak Punjabi but I understand it a bit. That was probably helpful.

Is Loveyapa trying to give any kind of message to the youth at the end or is it just a fun film?

Junaid: Oh, it is a fun film and we have hoping it is, that's the point. In love a lot of times, the barriers to love we tend to put ourselves. I don't think that there are external big bad villains. Mostly we only get in the way (of our own relationships).

Khushi: And we’re the only ones that can fix them as well.

Junaid: If anyone takes anything from this film, that'll probably be that. But it's supposed to be fun. It's an entertaining film.

On Bollywood Film Failures at the Box Office in Recent Times

We need more such different films in Bollywood to draw more people to theatres. The past two-three years have been difficult for Bollywood. Films that were expected to do well, didn’t, and people were watching more South Indian films, or even on television/web, they're watching South Korean content. Maybe Hindi content is not working like before. Do you think so?

Junaid: The industry is changing, the markets are changing, and that's always been the case. They always change and the industry has to adapt, and sometimes it takes a little while. But I think we have some fantastic filmmakers and very brave producers…Everything settles down eventually.

Khushi: I think it (Bollywood) will find its way.

On Hobbies, Sports, Gym, Diet

What hobbies do you pursue? Do you indulge in any sports and/or diet and fitness?

Junaid: I like to read books, I play chess. I’ve played football as well and I love the gym.

Khushi: I like to draw a lot. I haven't had the time to do it in a while. But I remember during the lockdown, Janhvi (Kapoor, sister) and I would paint all day long and just keep painting, because we didn't have anything else do. We’d be blasting music and painting all the time. I do really enjoy drawing and painting. As for sports, I was very athletic in school. I was on the basketball team and used to run track. I was really good at long jump because I think I just was a lot taller than the others. I had a phase playing football as well, but I never enjoyed it. But they just needed players and they were like, oh, she seems athletic. But yeah, I always had fun and I always enjoy sports. I love the gym, I need to go every day, or at least five times a week. I eat everything, but I don't like eating fried food or sugar, but besides that I don’t want to have a strict diet unless I really need to prepare for something. Otherwise, I just like to eat normal, healthy food, ghar ka khaana (home food).

Career Goals

In terms of your career, have you thought about what it will look like five, 10 or 20 years down the line? Would you like to be known as a good actor or also a producer or director, or buy a premier league team, etc.?

Junaid: Nahin (no), I have not thought about it.

Khushi: I don’t have an expectation or plan. I want to just keep doing and see where it takes me. I feel like when you plan too much for yourself, it's easier to be disappointed if it doesn't plan out the way you want to. So, I think I just want to keep doing different things and see where life takes me.

Junaid: Yeah, I agree. I think it's too early…I mean, good stories…I hope I can get into work here. That's enough.

Dream Role

Have you thought about which kind of roles you would want to do? Maybe three or four dream roles you may have in mind?

Junaid: I'm quite genre agnostic. I'm open to doing all kinds of roles. Actually, it's not the role that excites me so much, it’s the story. I'm more excited…I'm more drawn by the stories. Not the character so much, (but) the story. The story is what actually attracts me the most.

Khushi: It's the same for me. I don't really have a particular plan. I know that the two-three films I have done have been very happy, romantic and fluffy. So maybe I would want to try something different. But again, it would depend on a lot of other things. But I want to try everything right now.

On Comparison to ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill

So, you could be playing anything, but if you like the story. What if you get Superman? You must have read online that you are compared to a certain Hollywood star (Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in several films).

Junaid: I have been told (about the resemblance to Henry Cavill). I don't see it; I think it's very flattering. People are very kind, but I don't see it.

On Relationship With Siblings

How is your relationship with your siblings? Khushi, how is your relationship with sister Janhvi Kapoor, she being in the same profession, too?

Khushi: I am extremely close to my sister. We've just started promoting Loveyapa and doing interviews, and I've just come to realise that I can't stop talking about my sister. Everything in my life, everything I do or say is connected to her. I don't think I can ever do anything without asking her first or having her opinion, views and blessings on it. And I don't think anything would ever change that.

Junaid: Yeah, I think now Ira (Khan, younger sister) has become the grown-up in the family. She keeps all the rest of us, including mom and dad, in line. She's the mature, level-headed one, is there for everyone… Azad (Rao Khan, younger brother) is at an age now (13) where he has his friends.

So, has it always been like that with Janhvi? No sibling rivalry or ladai-jhagda (tiffs)?

Khushi: I’s always been like that. ‘Why did you wear my dress?’, ‘Why did you take my shoes?’ – there are stupid things like that when you are young. Now we don't even fight about it. I'm very happy to share my closet. We both are the same shoe size, me, mom and Janhvi – we are the same shoe size. So, we would all just share everything all the time. So, I think it's sweet.

On Working in ‘Loveyapa’

How was it working with the crew of 'Loveyapa', the director and the rest of the cast?

Junaid: Advait (Chandan) is a director who always gets fantastic performances of all his actors, even if they're like an act just for one scene. He was great fun to work with. The crew was very young and very new – first-time DoP (Director of Photography), first-time production designer...so a certain energy on set…. Also, Phantom (Studios) is making a film after a long time. It was very exciting.

Khushi: There was lots of enthusiasm and excitement on set. It was nice for everyone to just wake up every day and want to make an amazing movie. That's kind of what made it so fun also, everyone just having the same energy level and just it being such a collaborative effort with the cast and crew. I think we were blessed to have such amazing crew members and such amazing actors also.

Junaid: Ashutosh Rana ji just so much fun to work with. Kiku (Sharda) ji, he is such a huge star, an A-list TV star, he’s doing a dramatic part. Grusha (Kapoor) Ma’am… It was very good fun.

Did you work hard on making the characters a little different from the original film? Of course, they are based in North India, so it will be different. The film must have been adapted to the new scenario scriptwise.

Khushi: We are very different people, obviously, we’re not like the original ones physically and things like that, we are different people, so it wouldn't make sense to try to replicate. I think we did very well.

Junaid: The film was adapted but not plotwise, but the cultural context of Chennai and Delhi, the worlds are very different. The original captured it very well, but so did we.

On Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Attack

Do you have anything to say about the security situation in Bollywood or the recent incident of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed? Do you think it was a random incident or is there a threat to security? Salman Khan is also facing a threat. Do you think there is a feeling of fear among Bollywood actors?

Junaid: I don't I think I know enough about it. I don't know the details of what happened and how it happened. I think we will find out eventually when the investigations are done. I don't think there is fear. I met Salman Sir recently on Bigg Boss.

On ‘Bigg Boss 18’ with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

How was it on 'Bigg Boss 18' with Salman Khan and your father?

On Appearing on ‘KBC 16’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Do you watch 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' or television in general? Or is it just the movies? Any favourite films?

Junaid: I used to be a huge fan of KBC when I was young. In fact, the first season, Dad had gone on KBC and I had gone with him. We went again now for Bachchan Sa’ab’s birthday (episode).

As a country, we have always had such fantastic talent. My favourite film would be Rang De Basanti (starring Aamir Khan). That also has a lot to do with the timing – when you see a film – that's important. I know a lot of people who are a little older than me, maybe five or six years older, for them their favorite film is Dil Chahta Hai (starring Aamir Khan) because they were just getting into college when that film came out. I saw Rang De Basanti when I was 13 or 14, and I was starting to understand the world. I think that's also the timing and that's why I appreciate the film so much. So, your favourite film depends on when you see it.

Khushi: I don't really watch a lot of TV. I watch movies a lot, but I don't really watch a lot of TV shows. No favourites as such.

Loveyapa hits theatres at the beginning of the Valentine Week and ahead of Valentine's Day on February 7, 2025. The new age romantic film is sure to hit the right spot with the young audience.

