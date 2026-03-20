The release of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated war drama, Maatrubhumi, has reportedly been delayed following the sudden death of singer and actor Prashant Tamang. Originally scheduled for an April 2026 premiere, the production directed by Apoorva Lakhia is now facing significant hurdles as the team navigates the loss of a key cast member who played the film’s primary antagonist. Salman Khan Shifts ‘Battle of Galwan’ Shoot to Mehboob Studio Amid Father Salim Khan’s Hospitalisation? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Delayed?

The production of Maatrubhumi (formerly titled Battle of Galwan) has reached a critical standstill. Prashant Tamang, the Indian Idol 3 winner who passed away in January 2026 at the age of 43, had already filmed several major sequences, but several "crucial portions" remained unfinished.

According to reports, the production team is struggling to find a way forward that maintains the film's continuity and financial viability.

"The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis," a source told the Free Press Journal.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Logistical and Financial Hurdles

While the makers initially explored the possibility of reshooting Tamang's scenes with a different actor, the complexity of the role has made that a difficult path to take. The actor was involved in high-intensity moments that are difficult to replicate without high additional costs.

"Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare," the source added.

Other options reportedly being discussed include using advanced VFX or AI to complete Tamang’s remaining scenes, though this would require formal consent from his family.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Makers Look For a Release Window

The uncertainty surrounding the remaining shoot has left the film’s timeline in limbo. While fans were expecting an April release, the focus has now shifted to completing post-production under these challenging circumstances.

"A decision will be taken by the end of this month as the film needs to wrap up and begin post-production. As of now, the team has not locked a release date, but given the theme, it could aim for an Independence Day release," the source noted. ‘Battle of Galwan’ Title Change: Salman Khan’s Film to be Called ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, Actor Shares New Poster (View Post).

Maatrubhumi, which co-stars Chitrangda Singh, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and was recently rebranded with the tagline "May War Rest In Peace" to emphasise a narrative of national sacrifice and emotional depth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).