Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like Masaba Masaba and Modern Love Mumbai, said that marriage hasn't affected her work or her style of working even one bit. The actress was talking to media on the launch of the latest beauty offerings of Lovechild, her beauty line in association with lifestyle fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra, and shared that her husband Satyadeep Mishra.

Mishra, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show Jehanabad - Of Love & War, is a very "chilled out" guy and both of them enjoy and revel in their individual spaces as much as they do as a pair. The actress said: "My husband is a very disconnected human being from the outside world, he is very chilled out. So, nothing has changed after marriage."