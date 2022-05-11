Popular Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta celebrated her dad aka legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards' 70th birthday in Antigua. On May 11, she took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see her posing with daddy dearest as they celebrate his birthday at a golf tournament. Shehnaaz Gill and Masaba Gupta’s Cute Picture Takes the Internet by Storm!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)