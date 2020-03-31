Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: Shatrughan Sinha Pays Tribute to the Legendary Actress (Read Tweets)

Shatrughan Sinha and Meena Kumari (Photo Credits: IANS, Wikimedia Commons)

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday paid tribute to the 'Tragedy Queen' of Hindi cinema, Meena Kumari on the occasion of her 47th death anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and praised the late star for her "unique voice and style of dialogue delivery."Homages, tributes & prayers for a beautiful, graceful actress, poetess #MeenaKumari, on her death anniversary. Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: 10 Songs Of The Charismatic And Brilliant Actress Which Make Us Miss Her More.

She was popularly known as the Tragedy Queen of the Hindi cinema. She had a unique voice & style of dialogue delivery which made her so special," the 'Naseeb' actor tweeted. Listing down several of the Meena's movies, including 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Pakeezah', 'Kohinoor' and the cult film 'Mere Apne', Sinha expressed that he and late actor Vinod Khanna "were fortunate to have acted & learned from her." Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Did You Know Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan Were Once Approached to Play The Tragedy Queen in Her Biopic?

Shatrughan Sinha Remembers the Legendary Meena Kumari

to cherish for a lifetime. #DeathAnniversary — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 31, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha's Tribute to the Queen of Hindi Cinema

"She has left behind an extensive body of work of immortal films for us to cherish for a lifetime," Sinha concluded. Meena Kumari had bagged four Filmfare awards for the best female actor over her boasting career during the 1950s and 1960s. She had played an impressive array of roles, having more than 92 films under her belt.