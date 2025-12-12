Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan always has a bitter exchange with paparazzi wherever she goes. While speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt at the #WeTheWomen event in Mumbai, the 77-year-old actress opened up about her strained relationship with paparazzi and said that while she has a good bond with the media, she doesn't feel the same way about the paparazzi. She even called them various names, including "rats". Days after the incident, Bollywood icon Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the same at an event in Mumbai. We the Women Asia Mumbai 2025: Jaya Bachchan Blasts Paparazzi Culture, Asks ‘What Kind of Celebrity Are You?’, Adds She Has Zero Relationship With Media Photographers (Watch Video).

Shatrughan Sinha Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Remarks on Paparazzi

Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon recently attended an event in Mumbai where the Kaala Patthar actor took a moment to acknowledge the efforts of photographers. Addressing the photographers at the event, Shatrughan said, "Aap log pants bhi acchi pehnte hai aur shirts bhi achhe pehnte hai." (You guys wear good pants and good shirts). His comment received a huge round of applause from everyone present at the venue.

Few paps even thanked him for his kind words. Shatrughan added, "Aap sab bohot achhe hai. Hum aapki bohot kadar karte hai." (You guys are great. We respect you). Paps can be heard thanking him, saying, "Love you, sir." Even Poonam Dhillon, who sat beside Sinha, seemed to agree with his statement.

Shatrughan Sinha’s Heartfelt Words for Paprazzi – Watch Video

What Did Jaya Bachchan Say about Paparazzi?

During her conversation with Barkha Dutt, Jaya Bachchan said, "My relationship with the media is fantastic, but my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media?"

She added, "But yeh jo bahar ganDe tight kapde pehnke hath mein mobile leke, they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want." Bachchan also reacted to the tag of being one of the most hated people on social media, saying, "I don't give a damn. You hate me; it's your opinion. My opinion is that I dislike you immensely."

Huma Qureshi on Paparazzi Culture

Days after Jaya Bachchan's controversial remark about paparazzi, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also shared her thoughts on the ongoing discussions surrounding the topic. She told India Today, "Everyone is doing their job. It's an ecosystem. I won't blame the paps specifically, but if we take the media as a whole, I think we all have a collective responsibility to talk to each other in a certain way.

She said that a very good example of this is when a journalist interacts with a celebrity and the conversation suddenly goes south after an inappropriate question. In the same way, Huma feels that there is a certain level of privacy that celebrities expect from the media.

Speaking about her equation with the paparazzi, she said, “I have a very healthy relationship with them. They are important. I won’t lie, we do use them when we need to promote our films or bring certain aspects of our lives into the public eye. So I won’t throw them under the bus. There are times when I am not dressed too well, and I ask them not to click my picture, and they have gently agreed to the request. That is my personal experience." ‘Jaya Bachchan 2.0’: Rekha Pushes Female Fan Asking for Selfie at Mumbai Airport, Netizens Slam Her (Watch Video).

Huma Qureshi Highlights Why Paprazzi Are Important

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan has a history of being at loggerheads with the paparazzi. There are several videos available on the internet, where the actress can be seen ignoring them or blasting them with angry reactions.

