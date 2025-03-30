March 31, 2025, Special Days: March 31, 2025, is a day of religious significance, cultural celebrations, and global awareness. Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, marks the end of Ramadan, bringing communities together in prayer, feasting, and charity. In Hindu traditions, Matsya Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Vishnu’s first incarnation, Matsya, symbolising protection and cosmic order. The vibrant festival of Gangaur is celebrated in Rajasthan and parts of India, honouring Goddess Gauri for marital happiness and prosperity, along with Gauri Tritiya and Gauri Puja, where women pray for the well-being of their families. History lovers recognise Eiffel Tower Day, celebrating the inauguration of the iconic Parisian landmark in 1889.

In the United States, Seward’s Day marks the anniversary of the purchase of Alaska from Russia. Advocacy and awareness are highlighted on International Transgender Day of Visibility, promoting recognition and rights for transgender individuals worldwide. Meanwhile, tech enthusiasts observe World Backup Day, reminding people to secure their digital data. With a mix of spirituality, cultural heritage, historical milestones, and modern awareness, March 31 is a day of diverse and meaningful observances. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Eid al-Fitr Matsya Jayanti Gangaur Gauri Tritiya or Gauri Puja Eiffel Tower Day Seward’s Day International Transgender Day of Visibility World Backup Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 31, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:33 am on Wednesday, 31 March 2025 (IST)

6:33 am on Wednesday, 31 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:52 pm on Wednesday, 31 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sheila Dikshit (31 March 1938 - 20 July 2019) Meira Kumar Prashant Narayanan Koneru Humpy Prabal Gurung Adam Zampa Hashim Amla Ewan McGregor Christopher Walken Rhea Perlman

Death Anniversaries on March 31

Indian actress Meena Kumari died on 31 March 1972 (age 38 years) English polymath Isaac Newton died on 31 March 1727 (age 84 years) English novelist and poet Charlotte Brontë died on 31 March 1855 (age 38 years) American financier and investment banker J. P. Morgan died on 31 March 1913 (age 75 years) American track and field athlete Jesse Owens died on 31 March 1980 (age 66 years) American actor Brandon Lee died on 31 March 1993 (age 28 years) American singer Selena died on 31 March 1995 (age 23 years)

