Singer Mika Singh is famous for his peppy Bollywood songs whether we recall 'Aankh Marey' or the recent rendition of 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi' in Ginny Weds Sunny. The Punjabi singer never fails to impress us but recently Mika has shocked Twitterverse with an unexpected reply to a user who tried to troll him. The 49-year old was creating a buzz on social media for his upcoming single with ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala and for which he tweeted a photo where the Actress remains anonymous. He wrote “Good evening can anybody guess the name of this gorgeous girl? @saraalikhan95 @katrinakaif @chahattkhanna @shefalijariwala @kareenakapoorkhan @norafatehi..??????? #hothonpebas …” Indoo Ki Jawani Song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani adds a Dose of Glamour to the Remake of this Popular Mika Singh Song (Watch Video)

Replying to Mika's tweet, a user commented "Boycotting Bollywood, so no way concern with them." What we saw was Mika Singh literally used a distasteful bad word in Hindi in reply to him. This didn't go down well among the netizens and they slammed the Bollywood singer for his manners.A user criticized Mika and wrote "Kitne logo ko tum chup kroge. Ab tum logo ka zamana gya. Bhut ho gya inlogo ka nautanki. Ab dheere dheere inka ast hona bhut zaroori hain." Another said "Showing your class well done". Moreover, the user to whom Mika replied with the inappropriate word continued the banter and replied same to you. Mika Singh Reveals How He Tackles the Social Media Trolling

Mika Singh Asks to Guess the Actress in the Pic

User Replied With Boycotting Bollywood Comment

Boycotting Bollywood ...so no way concern with them. — Marut Dev Sharma (@marutdevsharma) October 24, 2020

Mika's Reply Shocked Everyone

Chup lodu — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2020

User Upset With Mika's Reply

Kitne logo ko tum chup kroge. Ab tum logo ka zamana gya. Bhut ho gya inlogo ka nautanki. Ab dheere dheere inka ast hona bhut zaroori hain. — Saurav Kumar (@1994sksingh) October 27, 2020

A Funny Mirzapur Meme

Angry User's Reaction

Never ever listened to his third class songs and will not do in the future too.. Complete Bollywood Boycott.. Don't know who gave him chance to put out his disgraceful voice in the Bollywood songs 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Dhiraj (@Dhiraj_4SSR) October 27, 2020

Keeping the controversy aside, Mika Singh was pretty excited for his upcoming music video, Singer recently shared few stills from the song as well. In the pics, we saw Shefali can be seen dressed in a blue and red sports bra, whereas Mika opted for a red sweatshirt, and we have to admit that their on-screen pairing lit up the screen.

