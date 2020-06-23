While singers like Amaal Malik are refuting all the claims made by Sonu Nigam, Monali Thakur has extended her support to the singer. In her interaction with Bollywood Spy, Thakur has alleged that favouritism is very much a part of the industry and that mediocre talent is always given the priority. She has backed all the claims made by Sonu Nigam in his recent videos and even revealed how she sent him a thank you message for voicing the truth so bluntly. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

“I was thankful to him because he is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things. But it is so true that there is a lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don’t even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health,” she said in her same conversation. Who Is Marina Kuwar? Here's What You Should Know About The Actress Who Was Name-Dropped By Sonu Nigam Against Bhushan Kumar.

Revealing how talented singers never get dues in our industry, Monali said, "They do not care. Pees dete hai (They crush you) like an ant. They will keep promoting people who are mediocre, I will be very honest, and can hardly do anything to save their lives.” Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar Row: Funny Memes and Jokes on T-Series Vs PewDiePie Are Back as #UnsubscribeTSeries Trends.

Finally, the actress highlighted how music labels demand 80% of their income which leaves the singer with no money at all. "If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 per cent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It’s not healthy," she asserted.

Sonu Nigam had earlier claimed that music labels here never supports any raw and emerging talents and they instead keep pushing the mediocre ones. He further emphasized on how big banners need to encourage new talents or else they too will have to deal with suicides in the music industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).