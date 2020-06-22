In a shocking turn of events, ace Bollywood singer Sonu Singam has slammed T Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar and tagged him as the mafia of the music industry. The singer in his new VLog on social media has accused Kumar of mentally exploiting the singers in B-town and also asking them to gang up against him. The incident was highlighted after Sonu in one of his early Instagram post suggested how new talent is not welcomed in the music industry. Sonu Nigam Shares About Struggles Faced By Singers and Composers, Warns About ‘Suicides in the Music Industry’ (Watch Video).

Sonu was merely reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide while suggesting that many such raw talents are waiting for an opportunity and if not given a chance, they may follow the same path in future. While he didn't mention a name earlier, the singer in his recent interaction has slammed Bhushan Kumar for killing many such dreams. He further revealed how Kumar used to beg him in his early days for signing music albums and would also ask him to help him get connected with politicians like Balasaheb Thackeray. Sonu even recalled the time Bhushan received threats from underworld gangster, Abu Salem and later highlighted the sexual assault incident with Marina Kuwar.

Check Out Sonu Nigam's Video

For the ones who don't remember, Marina had accused Bhushan Kumar of sexual misconduct in 2018 when the #MeToo movement was gaining momentum in India. The actress in her interaction with Aaj Tak had accused Kumar of sexual harassment. While the topic never resurfaced, Sonu today claims that he has a certain video that would back all her claims. He further threatened to share it on his YouTube channel if the T Series head doesn't stop minding his own business. Did Sonu Nigam Really Deactivate His Twitter Account After Backlash For His Old 'Azan' Tweet Returns?

Sonu Nigam's claims are certainly startling. He also took a dig at Amaal Malik for refuting nepotism in the music industry. The composer had earlier debunked all of Nigam's claims and stated that while nepotism is prevalent, talent is all that matters in the end.

