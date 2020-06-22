Situation escalated real quick for T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar. The music producer is right now trending on Twitter due to a video released by singer, Sonu Nigam. He has made several accusations on Kumar saying he kills raw talent and also that he is targeting him and other singers. The singer also mentioned Marina Kuwar-Bhushan Kumar controversy in this video. It has caused sudden outrage on Twitter which led the netizens trend #Unsubscribe T-Series. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

Twitterati is also demanding the 'exposing of music mafias' as stated by Sonu in his previous video. As Bhushan Kumar is receiving major backlash after this video, netizens are up with some memes on the whole scenario already. They clearly aren't over the much-hyped online 'most subscribed' competition between T-series and Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie. Most of the memes were associated with the same as people have now started to unsubscribe T-series YouTube channel. Here are the same. Sonu Nigam Threatens Bhushan Kumar That He'll Expose Marina Kuwar Video, Netizens React! (Read Tweets).

Happiest person on earth, after seeing #UnsubscribeTSeries trending 😂 pic.twitter.com/wk0oby82eY — Sandeep Kakadiya (@stkakadiya) June 22, 2020

You are saying Tseries isn’t the number series that Amitabh Bacchan puts to number his tweets? T-1675 🤔 #unsubscribeTseries — mthn (@Being_Humor) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, fans are now calling out Bhushan Kumar over Sonu Nigam's statements against him. Not just this but T-Series is also getting slammed for the amount of remakes it has been shelling out in past few years. Bhushan Kumar is yet to react to Sonu's video and the backlash.

