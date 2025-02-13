Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, gained widespread attention after her images and videos went viral on social media. She was seen selling beads with her family at the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, one of the largest Hindu gatherings, which began on January 13 and runs until February 26. Her newfound fame led to a Bollywood film offer from filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, and she is set to star in The Diary of Manipur. Amid this, an Instagram user claimed Monalisa's death, but remember, not everything online is true. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

Is Monalisa Bhosle Dead?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oye_piyush_bhai (@oye_piyush_10k_follow)

Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax

An Instagram user (oye_piyush_bhai) shared a video on social media falsely claiming that Monalisa Bhosle is dead and has been killed in Maha Kumbh 2025. Along with the clip, the page also shared a message in Hindi demanding the criminal behind the viral girl's death to be hanged. The video includes the text, "I miss you, Monalisa." However, this claim is entirely false and part of a hoax aimed at gaining views. Monalisa is alive and well, currently in Mumbai undergoing training for her Bollywood debut in The Diary of Manipur. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Calls Salman Khan Her ‘Favourite Hero’; Monalisa Bhosle Expresses Wish To Meet Sonakshi Sinha (Watch Video).

Fact Check - Monalisa Bhosle Is Receiving Training in Mumbai for Her Film Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

Monalisa Bhosle Preps For Her Bollywood Debut

The video of Monalisa’s learning session quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, she is seen sitting in a small room with a strip of paper labelled "Anaram," while filmmaker Sanoj Mishra patiently guides her in reading and writing. Her cousin is also present. The video reveals that Monalisa is not familiar with reading or writing Anaram, and Sanoj Mishra carefully explains each letter’s meaning. He even questions how she manages Instagram without text-writing skills, to which Monalisa explains she only uploads photos. She is also learning Hindi vowels.

FYI, Monalisa will portray the daughter of a retired army officer, played by Anupam Kher, in her debut film. She has been brought to Mumbai for a three-month training period as part of her preparation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).