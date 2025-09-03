Bigg Boss 19 has been a centre of controversies since its premiere and one contestant who has been constantly in the spotlight is Tanya Mittal. Known for her bold statements and lavish lifestyle claims, Tanya is making headlines yet again but this time, because of her ex-beau Balraj Singh’s explosive remarks. Who Is Tanya Mittal? ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant, Saree Queen, Beauty Titleholder and Entrepreneur With Spiritual Twist; Know More About Her

Tanya Mittal Says Her Home Is Bigger Than 7-Star Hotels

Recently, on the show, Tanya Mittal boasted about her luxurious home, calling it “heaven on earth.” In a conversation with fellow contestant Neelam, she said, "It’s very beautiful. Matlab swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5-star ya 7-star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye- 2,500 sq ft main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain," (It’s like heaven, If heaven existed on earth, it would look like this. It’s like a dream. Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would look cheap compared to it. There’s an entire floor just for my clothes 2,500 sq ft of them. Each floor has 5 house helps and I have 7 drivers).

Tanya Mittal Called ‘Fake’ by Ex-Balraj Singh

Tanya’s remarks about her extravagant lifestyle, including claims of having a house better than 7-star hotels, 2,500 sq ft reserved for clothes, house help on each floor, and drinking only from silver utensils, have not sat well with viewers. Social media has been abuzz with criticism and now her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh has added fuel to the fire. Taking to social media, Balraj slammed Tanya, saying, "Our friendship didn't last because you are fake. Your biggest problem is satisfaction. If you feel like saying something to someone, you'll make that person your friend, say it to them to satisfy yourself, and then later abandon them and misbehave with them." He also dismissed her claim of drinking only from silver utensils, revealing that she used to drink from plastic bottles and glasses like everyone else. Balraj accused Tanya of portraying a “high-maintenance” image just to gain attention. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal Has Taken More Than 800 Sarees Inside the House.

Who Is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal, for those unaware, is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and motivational speaker with over 2.7 million followers. She runs her own brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, selling handbags, handcuffs and sarees. She first went viral during the Kumbh Mela stampede for sharing videos of rescuing people, claiming she and 100 private bodyguards saved several lives. As the drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya’s claims and her ex-beau’s revelations have left viewers divided. Is Tanya genuinely living a life of luxury or is it just another Bigg Boss trick?

