Monalisa Bhosle has quickly become the new internet sensation, captivating the public with her striking looks and natural charm. The light-eyed beauty, referred to as the ‘Brown Beauty’ by netizens, stole the spotlight at this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela. She was spotted selling neckpieces, and her appearance charmed onlookers. A video of her has surfaced online, where she was asked about her favourite hero and heroine. Monalisa shared that Salman Khan is her ‘favourite hero’ and Sonakshi Sinha is her ‘favourite heroine.’ When asked if she would like to meet Sonakshi, Monalisa excitedly replied, ‘Zaroor (Definitely)’. However, her newfound fame has not come without challenges. Reports suggest she has been overwhelmed by the attention from influencers and fans, with many approaching her for photos and videos. This constant bombardment left her father frustrated, and he decided to send her back to their hometown, Indore. ‘Maha Kumbh Ki Monalisa,’ Garland Seller Who Captivated the Internet With Her Dusky Skin Beauty Is Sent Back Home by Worried Father After Popularity Affects Sale (Watch Video).

Monalisa Bhosle About Her ‘Favourite’ Hero and Heroine

‘Maha Kumbh Ki Monalisa’

इंदौर की मोनालिसा प्रयागराज महाकुंभ से वापस घर लौट गई हैं। वो यहां माला बेचने आई थीं। माला खरीदने वाले कम, फोटो–वीडियो बनाने वाले ज्यादा लोग हो गए। परेशान होकर पिता ने मोनालिसा को इंदौर भेज दिया है। pic.twitter.com/IdOl3VuqID — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 19, 2025

