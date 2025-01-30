Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, went viral for her looks at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela. The 16-year-old, with her eyes and dusky complexion, captivated everyone's attention and instantly became an internet sensation. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Monalisa is the most trending person in the country right now. A recent update has left her fans more thrilled. Just days after expressing her admiration for Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, it was revealed that the garland seller had landed her first film in Bollywood. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Calls Salman Khan Her ‘Favourite Hero’; Monalisa Bhosle Expresses Wish To Meet Sonakshi Sinha (Watch Video).

Maha Kumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Signs Her First Film

In a surprising update, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who gained attention with his film The Diary of West Bengal in 2024, has offered Monalisa a role in his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director announced the news in a video. Sanoj revealed that he travelled to Monalisa's village in Prayagraj and signed her for his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. He also praised her family members and promised to take full responsibility for Monalisa, vowing to present her in the best way possible in the film. 'Mahakumbh Ki Monalisa' Gets Makeover, Garland Seller-Turned-Viral Sensation For Dusky Skin Beauty Captured Getting Hair and Makeup Done in New Video (Watch).

Monalisa Bhosle To Star in ‘The Diary of Manipur’

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa has emerged as an unexpected star of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Several photos and videos of the 16-year-old selling Rudraksha malas have flooded social media platforms, with netizens praising her beauty, particularly her amber eyes and dusky complexion. She first made headlines after a video of her confidently interacting with visitors at Maha Kumbh 2025 surfaced online.

