It is always fun to see Hollywood stars talk excitedly about their inclination towards Bollywood films and songs and it gets even more exciting when it is one of your favourite stars. Money Heist's Raquel aka Itziar Ituno was one of the most loved characters on the show and we have another reason for you to adore her. A viral video featuring her singing 'Chunari Chunari' from Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen starrer Biwi No. 1 is doing rounds and it is the only thing you need to watch right now!

While talking to Showsha, Itziar was asked if she likes Bollywood movies. To which she replied that she loves Bollywood dance a lot. She then goes on to sing Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's groovy song and also busts some cool desi moves. She then laughs it off saying that she can do better than this. Well, 'Chunari Chunari' is a classic for a reason and we totally understand why Itziar loves the song.

Check Out Her Singing Skills

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

This video will surely make all Money Heist fans rejoice and even more excited for its fifth season. While it would be the last season of the show, fans are excited to see the new entries this time. Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin who played Eleven and Lucas on the show Stranger Things and Patricia Allison and Lana Condor of Sex Education will also be a part of Money Heist season 5.

As for Salman and Sushmita, the two are busy with their lives. While Salman has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in his kitty, Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying the Diwali break with her family.

