If you have been missing Professor, Tokyo, Denver, Rio, Raquel and the whole Money Heist, there's some good news! Brace yourselves, we will soon have Money Heist Season 5! Yes, Netflix's hit Spanish show 'La casa de Papel' will have its 5th season and with that, the show will come to an end. Netflix revealed on Twitter that the "heist comes to an end". Shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with stars Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra) among others. Money Heist 5: Netflix Announces The Finale Season, Fans Lose Their Calm! (View Post).
Ever since the announcement has been made netizens cannot keep their calm as they wait for Money Heist season 5. People are sharing Money Heist funny memes and jokes. While some can't contain their happiness, some can't resist taking a dig as the annoying character Arturo. Here's Netflix's announcement:
THE HEIST COMES TO AN END
PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff
— Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020
Well, looks like fans are extremely excited about Money Heist Season 5 and why not, the show was immensely loved by fans and unexpectedly became one of the most viewed shows on Netflix. The upcoming season will also feature actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Pina will serve as showrunner as well as executive produce the season along with Jesus Colmenar and Cristina Lopez Ferraz.
