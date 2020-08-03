If you have been missing Professor, Tokyo, Denver, Rio, Raquel and the whole Money Heist, there's some good news! Brace yourselves, we will soon have Money Heist Season 5! Yes, Netflix's hit Spanish show 'La casa de Papel' will have its 5th season and with that, the show will come to an end. Netflix revealed on Twitter that the "heist comes to an end". Shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with stars Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra) among others. Money Heist 5: Netflix Announces The Finale Season, Fans Lose Their Calm! (View Post).

Ever since the announcement has been made netizens cannot keep their calm as they wait for Money Heist season 5. People are sharing Money Heist funny memes and jokes. While some can't contain their happiness, some can't resist taking a dig as the annoying character Arturo. Here's Netflix's announcement:

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

Check out funny Money Heist memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@money.heist.memes) on Aug 1, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

Denver's Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@money.heist.memes) on Jul 25, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Aww, Rio!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@money.heist.memes) on Jul 28, 2020 at 7:12am PDT

Nairobi is Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@money.heist.memes) on Jul 31, 2020 at 5:05am PDT

Gang Gang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@money.heist.memes) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

Why Arturo is even there still?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by guy_next_door (@enna_memepage_ah_irukum) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Yes, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relatable Memes | Muslim Memes (@hijabakhi) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

Tokyo Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyHeistMemes (@moneyheistmeme.s) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

Wisdom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cinepages (@cinepages) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Well, looks like fans are extremely excited about Money Heist Season 5 and why not, the show was immensely loved by fans and unexpectedly became one of the most viewed shows on Netflix. The upcoming season will also feature actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Pina will serve as showrunner as well as executive produce the season along with Jesus Colmenar and Cristina Lopez Ferraz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).