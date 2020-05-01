How to Make Money Heist's Inspector Raquel's Signature Messy Pencil Bun? These TikTok Videos With the Funniest Twists Will Teach You

How to Make Money Heist's Inspector Raquel's Signature Messy Pencil Bun (Photo Credits: TikTok)

If you are obsessed with Money Heist, just like us, you must be smitten by the character of Raquel Murillo, played by Itziar Ituño. The inspector of the National Police Corps aka the in charge of the case, Raquel is a very strong character with her vulnerabilities balanced out well to make her steel of a woman that she is. But it is also her signature hairdo move that has caught everyone's eyes and is not viral on Twitter. You may have seen Money Heist memes and jokes all over social media, but now women (and men LOL) on TikTok have created a trend where they put their hair into the messy pencil bun just like Inspector Murillo in Netflix's Money Heist. Except, unlike her, they probably get to business with something really funny! Baba Sehgal's Bella Ciao Cover, 'Kela Khao' Goes Viral on Twitter! Netizens Are Loving the 'Complete COVID-19 Protection Song' Inspired by Theme Song of Netflix's Money Heist.

For example, stalking best friend's crush or maybe, the best food places. In the videos, you'll see women tie their hair giving away the most intense feels with Bella Ciao playing in the background but the texts on the screen will contain some sort of joke. If you are wondering how the boys do it then you are in for some more LOLs. They legit stick a pencil wit duct tape on the back of their heads. The results will make you go ROFLing until your stomach hurts. Check out some of the tutorials with the funniest twists:

LOL

Here's a Tutorial

ROFL

LMAO

Can't Stop Laughing

Dayum!

Here's a YouTube Tutorial (Watch Video):

While you are in lockdown, confined to your homes, you can try to master this tricky-looking hairstyle! All you need is a pencil and some skills.