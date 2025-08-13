Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara, is enjoying remarkable success at the box office. The romantic drama marks the big screen debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. The film grabbed everyone's attention with its heartfelt story and fresh performances. The film struck a chord with audiences and made the young actors overnight sensations. Amid the film's blockbuster run, reports claimed that Aneet Padda was not the first choice to play Vaani Batra and that the role was initially offered to TV actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya. The actress has finally broken her silence on the viral rumours and requested people not to spread “fake news." ‘Truly Meaningful Recognition’: ‘Saiyaara’ Actress Aneet Padda Wins IMDb STARmeter ‘Breakout Star’ Award; Shares Her Heartfelt Gratitude and Future Plans (View Post).

Did Aneet Padda replace Isha Malviya in ‘Saiyaara’?

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (August 12), Isha Malviya finally debunked the rumours surrounding her alleged casting in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and confirmed that it was fake news. Re-sharing a post about her alleged casting as Vaani Batra, the actress wrote, "What is wrong with the media pages? Kindly stop spreading fake news, guys. Movie tak baat pahuch gayi aur mujhe hi nahi pata."

Isha Malviya Reacts to Her Casting Rumours in ‘Saiyaara’

About Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is a television actress best known for her role in the Colors TV show Udaariyaan. She later grabbed attention by appearing in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 in 2023. In April 2025, Isha Malviya went viral after appearing in the music video for Sanju Rathod's Marathi song "Shaky," which became one of the top trends across social media platforms. ‘AhNeet’ Sparks Dating Buzz: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Adorable Chemistry Steals the Spotlight at ‘Saiyaara’ Success Bash (View Post).

‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Update

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which released on August 18, is on its way to completing one month at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the romantic musical added INR 1.50 crore to its collection on the fourth Tuesday. The Tuesday collection is slightly higher than its Monday collection (INR 1.35 crore). The domestic total of Saiyaara now stands at INR 321.35 crore.

