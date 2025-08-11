The Saiyaara success party on Saturday night may have celebrated the film’s blockbuster run, but all eyes were on its lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The duo, who have been at the centre of dating rumours since the movie’s release, lit up the evening with their undeniable chemistry and plenty of adorable PDA that had fans adoring. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Adorable PDA at ‘Saiyaara’ Scuccess Party – Watch Video

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s PDA Turns Heads at ‘Saiyaara’ Bash

Held to mark Saiyaara crossing the INR 500 crore milestone worldwide, the bash brought together the cast, crew, families, and industry friends. But it was “AhNeet”, as fans now call them, who stole the spotlight. Videos from the event showed Ahaan and Aneet holding hands, staying close throughout the night and sharing sweet moments as they posed for cameras and cut the cake alongside director Mohit Suri. Matching Beanies Spark Dating Buzz? ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Cosy Photos Leave Fans in a Complete Flutter (View Post)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Hand-in-Hand Moments – Watch

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Stylish Appearance Sparks Dating Rumours

Ahaan kept it cool in a casual tee, loose jeans and a bomber jacket, while Aneet stunned in a chic white dress with a plunging neckline. Their easy comfort with each other only added fuel to dating rumours thanks to their frequent off-screen sightings, including shared car rides around Mumbai. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spotted in Same Car, Fans Thrilled Seeing Rumoured Couple’s Off-Screen Bond (Watch Video)

Shaan R Grover Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Shaan R Grover Celebrates ’Saiyaara’s INR 500 Cr Success

Saiyaara co-star Shaan R Grover, who portrayed the role of Mahesh in the movie, shared some glimpses of the success party on his Instagram handle, captioned: “Last night was pure magic. Saiyaara… and its success party, celebrating 500 Cr at the box office. Can’t put into words the joy of meeting, dancing, and celebrating with everyone who made this beautiful film possible. Met so many incredible people from the industry… some I’ve grown up admiring, and some I hope to work with in the future. Grateful beyond words to my director, writers, producers, YRF, our amazing casting director, my co-actors, and every single technician who brought this dream to life. This is just the beginning.” Are ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical’s Blockbuster Success? Viral Social Media Videos Hint So – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘AhNeet’ Trends on Social Media

Social media quickly lit up with clips from the party, with fans flooding timelines with the ship name “AhNeet” and calling their bond “irresistible”. Meanwhile, Saiyaara continues to dominate at the box office, grossing INR 373 crore domestically and pushing past INR 500 crore worldwide in its fourth weekend, buoyed by the on-screen and now off-screen chemistry of its stars.

