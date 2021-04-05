A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday dismissed an application filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a magistrates court in connection with a defamation complaint lodged by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele said the plea filed by the applicant (Ranaut) is dismissed. Javed Akhtar Records Statement Before Metropolitan Court in Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

A detailed copy of the order with reasoning for rejecting the application will be made available later. Ranaut had sought the sessions court to quash the legal proceedings and summons issued by the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri in the defamation complaint lodged against her by Akhtar.

Akhtar had filed the complaint in the magistrate's court last November claiming the actor had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview.