World Earth Day 2020: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and More Share Beautiful Posts Celebrating Mother Nature (View Pics and Videos)

Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: instagram)

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. With the coronavirus outbreak, several people are quarantined to their homes which have in turn affected in curbing pollution. There's never been a better time to be thankful for the amazing environment and, Earth day is the perfect excuse to celebrate and honour the natural beauty of our surroundings. While Twitterati have been sharing amazing posts on the environment and also some beautiful pictures of the picturesque locales from across the globe. Earth Day 2020 Images With Quotes: Best Insta Captions and Sayings On Our Planet That Describe The Extend of Its Boundless Beauty.

Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and many other Bollywood celebrities posted beautiful pictures and videos on the occasion of Earth Day 2020. Sara Ali Khan had shared an amazing post as she wrote, "Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say, Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May on the beach, where the hair can sway In the mountains, on my sleigh, In the desert, the camel leads the way, But for now at home we must stay, And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday." Check out more celeb posts from Earth day celebrations below. Sonakshi Sinha Becomes Shotgun Jr and Shuts Up Haters Who Quizzed Her On Ramayan During Her AMA Session With Fans.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sonakshi Sinha:

Bhumi Pednekar:

Sonam Kapoor:

The earth has many keys, Where melody is not Is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land, And witness for her sea, The cricket is her utmost Of elegy to me. by Emily Dickinson… https://t.co/NuLzEbMtqM — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 22, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Athiya Shetty:

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a beautiful time-lapse video which showcased her cycling amidst a scenic location. Given the current situation, we bet the shutdowns caused by coronavirus are giving planed Earth a good amount of time to reset from all hustle and bustle. The celebrity posts certainly show how nature is beautiful and we must preserve it as much as we can.