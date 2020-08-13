Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13. This day aims to create awareness and motivate people to come forward and pledge to donate their healthy organs after death. There are several people in the country who die owing to organ failure, but by transplanting it into another person who is in need of it, this donation becomes a gift of life. From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, there many celebs and eminent personalities across fields who have pledged to donate their organs. Organ Donation Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: What Organs That Can Be Donated? Know More About This Gift of Life.

Organ donation is a process where with the consent of the donor when he/she is alive or if dead, then with the approval of the next of kin, permits an organ to be removed and transplanted to another person, legally. Some of the common donations are heart, kidneys, bones, corneas, liver, among others. Organ donation has been life-changing for many and hence, one has been requested to come forward for this cause. On this Organ Donation Day, let’s take a look at the list of celebs from the entertainment industry who have pledged to donate their organs.

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Apr 5, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

The veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, who has always come forward for numerous social causes, has set an example by pledging to donate his eyes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 9, 2020 at 8:55pm PST

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is an inspiration for many young girls and women all around the world, has also pledged to donate her organs. She had once stated, “I hope that when I die I can make a difference by donating my body.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World, one of the leading and most loved actresses of Indian Cinema, has reportedly signed up with Eye Bank Association of India to donate her eyes.

Aamir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Mar 14, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

The multi-talented star of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist, has pledged to donate all his organs. He had once said, “I would be happy to donate all parts of my body that can be donated when I die.”

Rajinikanth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST

Rajinikanth has fan followers across the globe and he is a huge inspiration to many. The superstar, during the Aditya Jyot Eye Donation campaign, had pledged to donate his eyes.

Nandita Das

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Nandita Das clearly believes that if her organs could save someone else’s life, then she would happily donate all her organs. She stated, “I have always wanted to donate my organs. When we are dead and gone, if our organs could save anyone’s life, then why wouldn’t we do it.”

Juhi Chawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:43am PDT

The bubbly actress of Hindi Cinema, Juhi Chawla, has also pledged to donate her eyes.

Suniel Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

There are numerous myths around organ donation but Suniel Shetty not only wants to break those myths, but also want to create awareness on the importance of saving lives. He has too pledged to donate his eyes.

R Madhavan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:40am PST

R Madhavan also wants to save lives of the needy after death and hence he has pledged to donate eyes, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bones and cartilages.

Jaya Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Bachchan (@jayabachchan.official) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan has also set an example by pledging to donate organ after death. She has pledged to donate her eyes.

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 6, 2019 at 5:29am PST

Salman Khan has done and has been doing numerous things for the needy and now the actor has also pledged to donate his organ. He had stated, “It’s simple to donate bone marrow. You don’t have to spend money for it. I think everybody should go and donate bone marrow.”

Rani Mukerji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Mukerji Chopra (@ranimukerji_official) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Rani Mukerji has also signed up for organ donation. She says, “Two eyes donated can light up the lives of two or even four blind people. It is a wonderful feeling to be part of the cause.”

These are the celebs who have pledged to donate their organs after death. Without any fear and having the thought of saving another life after death, be a part of this wonderful initiative on this Organ Donation Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).