The long-standing friendship between Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, appears to have reached a breaking point. Following a series of social media snubs, Orry sparked widespread criticism on Monday after taking a direct public jab at Khan’s professional track record. Tara Sutaria Shares Pictures of Her ‘Hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry (See Post).

What did Orry say about Sara Ali Khan?

The controversy reached a fever pitch after Orry responded to a follower’s comment on his latest Instagram reel. When asked what a specific design element on his outfit was "holding together," Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits," a comment many have labelled as a mean-spirited attack on the actor’s film career.

Watch Orry’s Latest Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The latest escalation occurred in the comments section of a reel posted by Orry on Monday (January 26), which was a remix of a video by creator Amulya Rattan regarding "civic sense." While the video showed Orry in a chaotic background setting, it was his attire and subsequent interaction that stole the spotlight.

Dressed in a blue mesh top featuring a printed, dotted outline of a bra, Orry was asked by a user, "Genuine question: what exactly is that bra holding together?" Orry responded by writing, "Sara Ali Khan's hits," a remark widely interpreted as a sarcastic jab at the actor's box-office performance. He further fueled the controversy by pinning the comment to the top of the post.

Orry’s Sarcastic Swipe at Sara Ali Khan

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

How did the Rift Begin?

Speculation regarding a rift had been circulating for weeks. Observant fans noticed that both Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, had recently unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

The digital "unfollowing" followed another controversial post by Orry titled "3 Worst Names," in which he listed the names Sara, Amrita Singh (Khan’s mother), and Palak (rumoured to be dating Ibrahim) without surnames. While Orry later claimed he had unfollowed the siblings "long ago," the move by the Khan family suggests a definitive end to their social circle's association.

How Did Netizens React to Orry’s Comment About Sara Ali Khan?

Netizens seemed unforgiving toward Orry after he took a fresh dig at Sara Ali Khan’s career. Responding to his comment, many said he would never dare to make the same remark about his besties Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday, who have powerful parents in the industry. One netizen wrote, “You’re obsessed with Sara, OMG.” Another comment read, “To everyone laughing, this is online bullying.”

Netizens Give It Back to Orry

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

From College Friends to Public Feud

The fallout is particularly surprising to those familiar with their history. Orry and Sara Ali Khan were close friends during their time at Columbia University and remained part of the same social circle for years. Sharmila Tagore Turns 81: Sara Ali Khan Extends Birthday Wishes to Her Grandmother and Legendary Bollywood Actress in Heartfelt Social Media Post, Shares Pictures From Celebrations.

In previous public appearances, Orry had often been seen supporting Khan. This sudden shift to mocking her career, referencing the performance of her films since her 2018 debut, marks a significant departure from their once-tight bond and has led many netizens to label his behaviour as "bullying."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Orry). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).