New Delhi, Jan 25: Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood circuit, but he surprises you by saying he doesn't quite understand what it means to be a star. However, he gets to know that people love him through social media reactions. "Nothing has changed. I don't have an idea if I am a star and I don't know what it's like to be a star. I don't have an idea about stardom. I used to work with honesty and I am doing it with sincerity till now," Pankaj told IANS. Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Getting Late Success in Bollywood.

He is, of course, aware of the live he has won, thanks to social media. "I know people love me. I get to know about it through social media. Sometimes I feel that the love of the audience is like a fixed deposit with me and I have to give them back with interest. So, the responsibility and trust increases. I have to return the love of the audience with interest," he said.

Pankaj has a motley of films lined up in the year ahead. He will be seen in 83, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Mumbai Saga and Bachchan Pandey.

