Actor Mohit Baghel Dies At 27 Due to Cancer; Parineeti Chopra Mourns the Loss of Her Jabariya Jodi Co-Star (View Tweet)

Parineeti Chopra, Mohit Baghel (Photo Credits: Insta)

Must say, 2020 is turning out to be one of the worst years ever. As daily, atleast one death news of a Bollywood or a Television artiste makes it to the web. And the latest one is of actor Mohit Baghel who has passed away due to cancer. The deceased had started his career in the world of glitz and glam with the comedy show, Chote Miya and was also part of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra film Jabariya Jodi. Mourning the loss of Mohit, Parineeti took to Twitter and expressed her sadness over the tragic news. She retweeted a post shared by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Sasural Simar Ka Fame Ashiesh Roy Admitted to ICU, Actor Requests Fans on Facebook to Provide Financial Help.

For the unversed, Raaj happens to be the director and writer of hit comedy series like Comedy Nights With Kapil and Comedy Circus. 'One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP,' Pari wrote in her tweet. FYI, Raaj had also roped in Mohit for his next. Indeed, this piece of news is really sad and more power to the deceased's near and dear ones. Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By The Lockdown.

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Tweet For Mohit Below:

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Mohit was quite a popular face in Bollywood and apart from Jabariya Jodi, he had also worked in Salman Khan starrer Ready. The young actor was born on June 7, 1993, and was 27 years of age. He really left for the heavenly abode at a very early stage in his life. Stay tuned to LatestLY.