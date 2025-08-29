A video gone viral on Reddit allegedly shows crew members of the Bollywood movie Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 being assaulted by locals of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where the shoot is being held. As per the clip, during the filming of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 aka Pati Patni Aur Woh Do—featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan—tensions flared when an outdoor scene was being shot on the street. The video shows locals allegedly attacking members of the film crew, including director Mudassar Aziz. The cops reportedly intervened later and took the cast and crew to safety. Another video circulating online shows Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana fighting over something in a car—but it clearly seems like a scene from the film and not the lead actors actually squabbling. One can note the presence of the police stationed there to provide security to the film's unit. The assault video, though, tells a different story. Take a look at both videos from Reddit. Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday Are Charming, but Aparshakti Khurrana Steals the Show in This Comic Remake.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' Crew Beaten Up in Prayagraj - Watch Video:

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana Fighting in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' - Watch BTS Video:

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Cast

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is slated for a 2026 release. The film is the second part of the Pati Patni Aur Woh 2019 remake of the 1978 Hindi classic of the same name by filmmaker BR Chopra. While the 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Abhishek Banerjee and Rakul Preet Singh. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Serve First Onscreen Kiss in Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe – Watch Video.

Both new versions of the film have been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by BR Studios.

