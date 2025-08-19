Shraddha and Rajkummar in Stree 2; Rashmika and Ayushmann in Thama; Kriti and Varun in Bhediya (Photo Credits: Maddock)

Maddock Films has intriguingly branded their upcoming release Thama as the first love story in their Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Until now, we’ve seen Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2 from the franchise. While each had shades of romance, the real draw lay in their spooky humour. With Thama, however, the franchise seems set to shift gears - leaning heavier into romance while also turning bloodier, if the first teaser is anything to go by. ‘Thama’ Teaser Out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Bring Vampire Romance to Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe This Diwali.

Thama officially brings vampires into the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, a twist teased in the mid-credit scene of Stree 2 during a conversation between Varun Dhawan’s Bhaskar and Abhishek Banerjee’s Jana.

Interestingly, vampires aren’t the only firsts in Thama. The film will also feature the franchise’s very first onscreen kiss, shared between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch the Teaser of 'Thama':

Although the previous films showcased charming chemistry - Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree and its sequel, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, and the one-sided dynamic between Abhay Verma and Sharvari in Munjya - physical intimacy was always kept minimal. Perhaps this was to maintain a family-friendly tone, despite the presence of eerie creatures and sizzling item numbers. Thama follows suit with a dance number featuring Malaika Arora. ‘Stree 2’: Not Headless Ghouls or Sexist Spirits, the Real Villain of Maddock Supernatural Universe Is Powerful, Invisible and Unbeaten!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for the Marathi zombie comedy Zombivli, Thama also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Varun Dhawan is reportedly making a cameo as his werewolf character Bhaskar. The film is slated for a Diwali release, hitting cinemas on October 17, 2025.

