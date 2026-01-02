Prayagraj, January 2: In view of the ongoing Magh Mela and multiple major bathing festivals scheduled this month, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided not to conduct any recruitment examinations in Prayagraj during January.

The decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to candidates due to heavy pilgrim movement and strict traffic restrictions imposed around key bathing dates. UPPSC is scheduled to conduct LT Grade teacher recruitment examinations for eight subjects for government secondary schools over four days in January. As per the timetable, social science and biology exams are slated for January 17, followed by English and physical education on January 18. Art and agriculture/horticulture papers will be held on January 24, while Urdu and music exams are scheduled for January 25. Magh Purnima: Massive Crowd at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip During Maha Kumbh 2025, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Arrangements (Watch Videos).

This period coincides with major Magh Mela bathing days, including Makar Sankranti on January 15, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, and Basant Panchami on January 23. Authorities impose traffic curbs a day before each bathing festival and continue them until a day after, making travel within and around the city extremely difficult. Makar Sankranti 2024: Magh Mela Begins With a Holy Dip in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Officials said holding examinations in Prayagraj during this time could result in candidates being unable to reach centres. Therefore, exam centres for non-Prayagraj candidates will be allotted outside the city, while candidates from Prayagraj are usually assigned centres in other districts. As per recent practice, centres will be allotted only a few days before the exams to curb malpractice.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 Tier-II exams, scheduled for January 18 and 19, are also likely to be conducted outside Prayagraj, adding to travel challenges for local candidates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

