Bollywood stars are often targeted to trolls and memes and sometimes many of the actress also come across absurd requests and messages from their fans and social media users. While many choose to ignore such people, some stars make sure they give it back to such people. Pooja Hegde also came across such a situation when a user asked for nude pictures and her reply was as quirky and witty as possible. Pooja Hegde Is a Perpetually Happy Soul in Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Pooja, who is busy with the shoots of her upcoming film, did a 'Post A Picture Of' session on her Instagram. Fans asked pictures of various things while one user went on to ask her to post a picture of her self naked. Pooja made sure she doesn't ignore this request and reply him back with a savage answer. She posted a picture of her feet and wrote 'Nange Pao (Bare Feet)' on the photo. She added a blushing face emoji on the photo while giving the followers a picture of her beautiful feet.

Pooja Hegde's Reply (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Workwise, Pooja recently wrapped up up a schedule for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas. Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is looking in the camera as she is seen sitting on a backseat of a car. She added, "Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30-day schedule... Now home for a fleeting second... Hyderabad -- Bombay." Radhe Shyam Teaser, Starring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde, To Be Released On Valentine’s Day?

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam which is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will see a theatrical release in 2021. The trailer of the same is expected to be unveiled on Valentine's Day 2021.

