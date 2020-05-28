Pooja Hegde's Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Actress Says 'Hackers, You'll Suck' After Tech Team Helps Her Retrieve Her Account 

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Pooja Hegde recently took to social media to reveal that her Instagram account was hacked on May 27. Taking to Twitter, Hegde further confirmed that it took an hour for her digital team to retrieve the account. Celebrities are often a target of hackers recently Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account too was hacked. Hegde who enjoys a fan following of 10.5 million on Instagram was quick enough to warn her fans about any invitations or messages that may have been sent through her account when it was hacked.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you." The actress later also shared a post revealing how her tech team helped her to retrieve it. Sharing details about the same, she wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

When Hegde's account was hacked, memes about fellow actresses were shared from her account. A picture of Samantha Akkineni was shared on her stories with a caption saying, "I don't find her pretty at all."

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurrammuloo. Post lockdown, the actress will resume shooting for her film with director Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas.