The much-anticipated Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, arrived in theatres on Thursday (August 14). Directed by LCU fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller also features Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Coolie also includes a special appearance from Bollywood. The movie opened with flying colours and collected INR 151 crore at the worldwide box office. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

If you follow South Indian films, you must be aware of how significant audio launch events are for fans, especially in Kollywood. A video from the audio launch event of Coolie shows Shruti Haasan addressing Aamir Khan as "uncle" while talking about his cinematic contributions, and the internet feels there’s something off about it.

Shruti Haasan Refers to Aamir Khan As ‘Uncle’ During Coolie Audio Launch

Coolie Unleashed, the audio launch event for Rajinikanth's latest film took place on August 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The whole cast and crew of Coolie were present at the event along with a large audience. While speaking at the event, all the actors took the opportunity to talk about each other and share their thoughts. Shruti Haasan also spoke about Aamir Khan and shared the impact he has had on her life. She began her speech by addressing the Bollywood superstar as “Uncle.”

She said, "Aamir uncle, kahan se shuru karu? Where should I start with you? Should I start wth school when they took us to watch Lagaan and the whole theatre turned intoa cricket stadium just like that. Or should I start with Dil Chahta Hai, where we all wanted to take our friends and go to Goa because of you."

Shruti Haasan at ‘Coolie’ Audio Launch

She added, "Your perfectionism, which people talk about I saw it upfront. Even though Ive known you for so many years its such an honour what youve done for cinema and for me to be some part of that in this film, is so special."

Netizens React to Shruti Haasan Calling Aamir Khan ‘Uncle’

Days after the audio launch event, a video of Shruti Haasan’s speech for Aamir Khan surfaced online. Going through the majority of comments, we noticed that netizens were not happy with a 39-year-old Shruti addressing the 60-year-old Bollywood superstar as “uncle.”

Do we see a problem here? No. Do netizens feel there’s something wrong? Yes. But is there really any problem? Not quite. Aamir Khan has been good friends with Shruti Haasan’s father, cinema legend Kamal Haasan. Shruti might have known Aamir since childhood, and calling him “uncle” could simply be a long-standing habit.

Users spammed the video's comment section with "Good speech aunty", "Nice speech, aunty" comments. Another wrote, "40 saal ki aurat Aamir ko uncle keh rahi hai." Among the hundreds of comments, one user made sense, writing, "She is 19-20 years younger than him. Whats wrong in calling him uncle?" ‘I’m the Heroine, Sir!’: Shruti Haasan Stopped by Theatre Security As She Arrives To Watch ‘Coolie’ FDFS; Video Capturing Actress’ Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch ‘Coolie Unleashed’ Full Event Here:

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Spy Universe film War 2 at the box office.

