Actress Pooja Hegde is currently the talk of the town for her energetic performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie track “Monica”. Pooja’s dazzling dance moves, paired with Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying beats, contributed to the track’s immense popularity and success. And how could we forget Soubin Shahir, the surprise package of the song, who stole the show with his never-before-seen, power-packed avatar? The track went so viral that it even caught the attention of Italian actress Monica Bellucci herself, the very icon the song pays tribute to. ‘Monica’: Second Single From Rajinikanth-Starrer ‘Coolie’ Released, Fans Delighted (Watch Video).

Pooja Hegde’s Reaction to Monica Bellucci’s Response to Her ‘Coolie’ Song

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Coolie's second single "Monica" featured actress Pooja Hegde in a dance number. The song paid tribute to popular Italian model and actress Monica Bellucci. It features Pooja in a red dress, dancing on a portside location alongside Soubin Shahir. Recently, Pooja Hegde learned that Monica Bellucci herself had reacted to the song.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Monica’:

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anupama Chopra told Pooja Hegde that she had sent the viral "Monica" song to Melita Toscan, a friend of Monica Bellucci. She shared that she received a text back saying, "She loved it." Reacting to this, Pooja Hegde, elated beyond words, expressed her admiration for the actress and also thanked her. She said, "This is the biggest compliment ever. I have actually loved Monica Belluci and she was iconic in her persona. She has unique voice and style in terms of carrying herself. It is a big feat. I remember people commenting on her Instagram to watch the Coolie song."

Pooja Hegde’s Experience Shooting for ‘Monica’ Song

Talking about her experience working on "Monica", Pooja Hegde called it one of the toughest songs she has shot due to the weather conditions and also the tough steps.s She said, "One has to look that you are not sweating even a little bi,t but the port was humid. But when I heard the rough scratch, I loved the song. Originally, this girl in the song was supposed to wear something like a lehenga and wine plum colour. But I got it changed to red dress." The actress said that it was physically exhausting, and she also tanned a lot. For the unversed, Pooja Hegde is just a part of the "Monica"s song and doesn't appear in any other portions of the movie. ‘Coolie’: Madras High Court Restrains 36 ISPs From Streaming Pirated Versions of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie.

Watch Pooja Hegde’s Interview With the Hollywood Reporter India:

About ‘Coolie’

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The ensemble cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has also joined for a special cameo. The music for Coolie is handled by Anirudh Ravichander in his fourth collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office.

