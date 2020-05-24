Prabhas20: Baahubali Actor's Next with Pooja Hegde to Skip its Sankrati 2021 Release?

Prabhas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prabhas fans are certainly getting impatient to hear an update for the makers of his next. With no official title announcement yet, the fans are wondering if his next with Nag Ashwin will hit the screens before #Prabhas20. The movie is in the making for quite some time now and going by the recent reports, it seems it will skip its original release date. And you know what that means, more delay in him catching him on the big screen. Arvind Swamy To Play Antagonist In Prabhas’ Next With Nag Ashwin?

As per a report in Tollywood.net, it would take a while before Prabhas wraps his next with Radha Krishna Kumar. While the makers have already completed a major chunk of their shooting schedule, a few scenes are yet to be shot and they can resume work on their production only when the lockdown is lifted. Also, the unit needs more time to work on the movie's VFX scenes, so there are chances that they won't be able to meet their original deadline. As a result, Prabhas 20 may not release on Sankranti 2021 and get delayed further. Prabhas Shares a Special Post Calling Baahubali 2 the Biggest Film of his Life As the SS Rajamouli Directorial Celebrates Its Third Anniversary.

Meanwhile, the actor is also collaborating with Mahanti director, Nag Ashwin for his next. The movie is expected to go on floors in October this year and the producers are eyeing for an April 2022 release. There are also reports that the director wants Alia Bhatt to star opposite his hero in the movie. While this is just a rumour, let's hope it turns into a reality.