Pooja Hegde Channels a Tangy Tangerine and an Abundance of Floral Vibe, This Is How She Rolls in Spring!

Pooja Hegde Is Chic in Spring Hues (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hedge, the former beauty pageant contestant, model and an actor is a certified style cynosure. Right from her debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro in 2016 opposite Hrithik Roshan, Pooja has been serving up a delightful style fiesta. Stunning could well be her middle name as Pooja keeps fashion lovers and critics alike hooked on to her shenanigans. She pulls off minimally chic and experimental styles like it's a no big deal. This renders her as a much-loved designer’s muse at major fashion weeks. Her svelte frame, pretty face accentuated by an enviable jawline and large eyes up the vibe of any ensemble as Pooja goes to scale up her fashion arsenal every now and then. Not the one to adhere to the styling sensibilities of a particular fashion stylist, Pooka believes in choosing one as the vibe demands. For a photoshoot, she teamed up with Meagan Concessio and the street style chic vibe that Pooja exuded is all kinds of addictive.

Summertime chicness demands bold hues and subtle floral prints. Achieving that rare perfection by mixing and matching the two quintessential summer staples, here is a closer look at how Pooja aced it. Pooja Hegde Is Bringing Back Sexy and How!

Pooja Hegde - Tangerine And Blooms

A tangerine toned crop top-high waist cropped pants set. She layered her look with an oversized and longline floral jacket. Half hoops, grey pumps with textured wavy hair and subtle glam elevated the look. Pooja Hegde Sparks Off a Resplendent Striped Saree Style in Payal Khandwala!

On the professional front, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 with Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon. She was also seen in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action-drama with Allu Arjun and Tabu. She will be seen in the Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni.